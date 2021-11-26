Dominican drug lord dies in custody: officials

Santo Domingo.- Manuel Emilio Mesa Beltre (El Gringo), sentenced to 30 years in prison accused of money laundering and drug trafficking, died Friday morning at the Doctor Rafael J. Manon hospital in San Cristobal. According to information from the hospital staff, the inmate, who was serving time in Najayo prison, was taken to the health center yesterday in serious condition and was left in the hospital, where he died of chronic kidney failure. In April of last year 2020, it turned out that El Gringo had paid more than RD $ 1 million to some hitmen to execute Yeri Pascual Cordero Sosa, son of the drug trafficker Jesus Pascual Cordero Martinez, alias El Chino, who was sentenced to 30 years recently.