Dominican Customs ‘donates’ US$100K to tow derelict boat

Manzanillo, Montecristi. – The Ministry of Environment managed to tow the María José boat to shore, which contained potentially harmful contaminant liquids, such as burned oil, and remained stranded for years threatening the biodiversity of the Manglares de Estero Balsa National Park, several nautical miles away from Manzanillo bay. “With this removal ordered by Minister Orlando Jorge Mera, through the Vice Ministry of Coastal and Marine Resources, the threat posed by this vessel to the aforementioned ecosystem was eliminated.” Environment said Dominican Customs “donated’’ US$100,000 to tow the derelict boat.