Dominican aviation remains vigilant in the face of a new variant of Covid-19

The president of the Civil Aviation Board ( JAC ), Jose Marte Piantini, reported that the body he directs is vigilant of the new variant of Covid-19, Omicron, after last Saturday, November 27, two confirmed cases in Germany of passengers from South Africa. “So far, in the Civil Aviation Board we are observing the behavior of this new variant,” he confirmed. The official clarified that to dictate new flight restrictions, the authorities must follow a protocol for which they keep observing the evolution of the new variant to determine if it would be necessary to expand the list of countries whose entry of passengers to Dominican soil is restricted, according to Diario Libre. Marte stressed that resolution 278-2021 of the Civil Aviation Board is maintained, which suspends the entry of passengers, so far, only from South […]