Dominican airports will apply measures to prevent Covid-19 infections at Christmas

On the occasion of the start of the high passenger season, the airport authorities recommended reactivating the sanitary measures against Covid-19 in the main areas of the country’s airports to prevent the increase in the spread of the virus. In a document, the authorities request to socialize and coordinate the flight schedule with the government agencies that intervene in the airports each week. They indicated that in airports with more than two terminals, simultaneous flights should distribute equitably between the terminals to avoid passenger congestion within the airports. They also recommended guaranteeing the availability, operability, and comfort of the spaces provided for passengers, visitors, and users of the terminals, including air conditioning, lighting and signage, and cleaning. In addition, the measures also include managing with the airlines and the different […]