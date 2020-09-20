Dominica Republic’s solid waste law would be ready next week

The Minister of the Environment, Orlando Jorge Mera, informed yesterday during the cleaning day of the country’s beaches that this law would be ready as of next week Santo Domingo, DR After years of discussions and being stalled between the chambers and different commissions that make up the National Congress, the draft Law for the Comprehensive Management of Solid Waste Co-processing of the Dominican Republic left the hands of the Legislative Power at the end of July. It was sent to the Executive for future promulgation. The law was highly anticipated in the environmental sector, and the expectations indicated that it be promulgated in “brevity.” But President Danilo Medina, just one week after the end of his mandate, chose to return the referred bill to the Chamber […]