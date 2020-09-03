DNCD patrol fired upon filmmakers looking for locations to shoot a movie in Dominican Republic

admin September 2, 2020

An undercover patrol of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) shot two North American filmmakers in the Juan Dolio area looking for places to shoot a film. According to information obtained by Diario Libre, the people were observed out at 11:30 on Wednesday night, during curfew hours, outside the Pinewood Studio when the DNCD patrol, unidentified, and carrying long weapons intercepted them. Faced with the situation, the men traveling in a vehicle were followed by the patrol, which fired at them from a distance, although they were not injured.

Next Post

Chinese, Latin American media join hands to tide over the global...

Wed Sep 2 , 2020

You May Like