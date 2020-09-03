DNCD patrol fired upon filmmakers looking for locations to shoot a movie in Dominican Republic

An undercover patrol of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) shot two North American filmmakers in the Juan Dolio area looking for places to shoot a film. According to information obtained by Diario Libre, the people were observed out at 11:30 on Wednesday night, during curfew hours, outside the Pinewood Studio when the DNCD patrol, unidentified, and carrying long weapons intercepted them. Faced with the situation, the men traveling in a vehicle were followed by the patrol, which fired at them from a distance, although they were not injured.