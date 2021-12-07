Dinghy trips continue: 62 Dominicans and 13 Haitians deported after arriving illegally in Puerto Rico

San Juan Puerto Rico The U.S. Coast Guard in San Juan reported Tuesday that it repatriated 62 Dominicans and 13 Haitians between last Thursday and this Tuesday. They tried to land illegally in Puerto Rico on two separate trips. According to the federal agency in a press release, the first intervention took place on November 28 and the second on December 4. In the first intervention, a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) aircraft sighted a suspected illegal human smuggling trip near Isla Saona, on the southeastern tip of the Dominican Republic. Following the sighting, CBP officers alerted the Coast Guard, which then dispatched a vessel of its own, in which it embarked 15 persons, 13 of them Haitians and two Dominicans. Of the 13 Haitians, eight were men, four were […]