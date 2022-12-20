Diego Martin liquor mart director charged with cheque fraud

Black Immigrant Daily News

THE director of a Diego Martin liquor mart was charged on Thursday on three counts of obtaining property by the use of three dishonoured cheques, totalling over $86,000.

The alleged incidents occurred between December 7-17, 2021.

Frank Martineau, 72, of Cameron Road, Petit Valley, was charged with the offences by WPC Gowrie of the Fraud Squad.

He was granted $70,000 bail with surety by a Justice of the Peace.

Police said they received a report that Martineau allegedly issued three cheques to a beer company for payments for supplies.

The cheques represented payments of $37,098.23, $24,709.55 and $24,329.93.

The beer company, police said, attempted unsuccessfully to have the director honour the payments.

Police said, on Thursday, after consultation with Supt Reuben and legal officer Sgt Bassarath, WPC Gowrie charged Martineau with three counts of obtaining property by use of dishonoured cheques totalling $86,137.71.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the St James Police Station,where he was granted bail to cover all charges on the condition that he appear virtually at the Port-of-Spain Magistrates’ Court on January 30.

