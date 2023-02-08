Diddy Salutes Shenseea For Showing “Sex In The Porsche” Love In Her Bikini On The Beach

Diddy shared some surprise love for Shenseea on Tuesday night as he reshared a video of her on his Instagram account while his latest song, “Sex In The Porsche,” with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Shenseea recently dropped the steamy video, which was shot on a beach on her own account with the soundtrack to Jus Jay King’s “The Boy is Mine” (Afro Caribbean Remake). It seems that Diddy Love liked the video as he poached it and added his own soundtrack, and reposted it to his Instagram account.

“Thanks for the support Queen!! @shenseea Sex in the Porsche ft. @PartyNextDoor out now,” former Bad Boy CEO wrote.

In the video, Shenseea wears a tiny silver and red two-piece bikini as she poses from several angles showing off her sexy and toned body. The artist reshared Diddy’s post on her Instagram Stories. On Tuesday night, fans flooded Diddy’s comment section as they reacted to Diddy highlighting Shenseea.

“Tryna “Queen” his way into some new [kitty],” one commenter said. “Not Shenseea next on the “Hit List” #NobodysSafe,” another said.

“Wait…lmao. He took the video from her page and put a different song on it to thank her for her support?…make it make sense. U ain’t slick puffy,” another fan said.

Diddy has been linked to City Girls rapper Yung Miami in recent times, but he has also been spotted on dates with Daphne Joy, and he recently welcomed a baby girl back in October with Dana Tran.

Some fans questioned whether he was attempting to woo Shenseea. “She pretty, she look better than that city girl…um what’s her name.. is this his new girl,” one commenter said.

Still, it might be business as usual between the two artists as they are both managed by Wassim’ Sal’ Slaiby and run in the same business circles.

Shenseea’s A&R, Donny’ Dizzy Cleanface’ Flores, commented. “We good,” he wrote with fire emojis.

Shenseea also commented on the post saying, “This my song.”