Dennery Resident Recalls Finding Farmer Dead After Hearing Loud Gunshots – St. Lucia Times News

A Dennery resident told reporters he heard loud gunshots on Friday morning, followed by the cry of someone in pain, and later discovered that farmer, Casper Cox, was dead.

Cox died on his farm.

The Dennery resident, who has a farm nearby, spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

He said he heard the gunshots as he went to his farm at about 6:10 am.

“I hear this huge gunshot, and after, I just hear a voice like ‘Ahhhh’. You know – like somebody in pain, and I hear three other shots. So when I notice something is wrong, I turn my back and I go to the police station,” he told reporters.

The Dennery farmer said he returned with the police, who advised him not to go close to the body.

The farmer described the deceased as a farming neighbour who was a fun individual.

“Sometimes you don’t know who is your enemy,” he lamented.

In addition, he disclosed that the deceased had complained about losing crops.

“Sometimes he would come in the morning, and when I passing, he would tell me: ‘Man, I lose my crop. Somebody rip out my yam, my dasheen and stuff and the crop is not ready. They just drop it on the ground,’” the Dennery resident told reporters.

“To be honest, I don’t know if he had problems with people. He know. I don’t lime with him,” he stated.

And the farmer expressed concern over the continuing gun violence in Dennery and across Saint Lucia.

“The Island mess up with gunshot now. Gunshot from Vieux Fort, Dennery – all about the place,” the Dennery farmer stated.

Headline photo: Casper Cox – Deceased

