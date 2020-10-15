Delays mar Dominican Republic v Odebrecht trial

admin October 14, 2020

Santo Domingo.- Since the end of last September, the Deputy Attorney General Rodolfo Espiñeira has had the responsibility for one of the most important corruption cases in recent years: Odebrecht. As a substitute for the attorney general, Miriam Germán Brito, who recused herself from the process, hopes that the case will end with a conviction for all the accused and the confiscation of assets resulting from money laundering. However, the trial against Ángel Rondón, Víctor Díaz Rúa, Conrado Pittaluga, Andrés Bautista, Tommy Galán and Roberto Rodríguez, is slow and full of motions, for the US$92 million in bribes that the Brazilian company Odebrecht admitted having paid in the country between 2001 and 2014 to obtain public contracts.

