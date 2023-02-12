Black Immigrant Daily News

Davis

Delarno Davis Charged for Robbing a Corn Alley Store

The police arrested and charged 18 year-old Delarno Davis of Golden Grove Extension with robbery.

The accused is alleged to have armed himself with a firearm and entered a Corn Alley store and robbed the owners of almost $31,000 dollars’ worth of jewelry and electronic items.

The items include one hundred and twenty-seven rings; five wrist watches, seven neck chains along with fifteen pendants; two bracelets, two Fire Tablets, three moblie phones and an undisclosed sum of cash, which all amounts to EC $30,973.00.

The alleged incident occurred around 3:30 pm on 7th February. He will be expecting to appear before the Court sometime this week.

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]