Deighton Griffith principal clears air; no stabbing or shooting Loop Barbados

The principal of the Deighton Griffith Secondary School has stepped forward to refute rumours surrounding Thursday’s incident.

“Contrary to reports circulating on social media today, there was no stabbing or shooting at the Deighton Griffith School,” said Major Michael Boyce in an official statement.

The Kingsland Christ Church school was engulf with panic on Thursday after news circulated that the institution was on a lockdown. Students were instructed to call their parents to collect them and police were on the scene.

Major Boyce explained that the police were called because an individual was found to be impersonating a student.

“This morning, school officials became aware that someone impersonating a student was on the compound. School officials moved quickly to apprehend the individual and the police were called. The individual later jumped the school fence and left the compound, but the police arrived at the school to take a statement on the incident,” he explained in an official statement.

“While the police were present, an incident broke out between two students. School officials also quickly responded to this situation and shut it down,” Major Boyce added.

The principal also disclosed that an ambulance was called to the school because a student experienced a panic episode.

Despite the negative press, Major Boyce stated that management and staff at the institution remained committed “to excellence in education”.

