Deaths from Covid are concentrated in 7 provinces

Santo Domingo, DR The National District and six provinces of the country accumulate 3,075 deaths from Covid-19 of the 4,212 deaths registered by the epidemiological surveillance system of the country during the year and nine months of incidence of the pandemic in the national territory. Those demarcations are the province of Santo Domingo with the registry of 850 deceased; the National District with 662 deaths; Santiago with the notification of 654 deaths; Duarte, the epicenter of the first major outbreak of the pandemic with 237 deaths; San Cristóbal with 235 deaths; La Vega with 226 and La Romana with 211 cases of deaths registered due to the Covid-19 disease. Meanwhile, the country continues to register a low incidence of the Covid-19 virus today, after the peak presented in October and November. Yesterday’s epidemiological report does […]