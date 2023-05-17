Data Is Key Global State Of The Media Report Says – Here’s What Caribbean And Latin American Communicators Should Know

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. May 22, 2023: The latest Global State Of The Media Report from CISION is out and for the 14th year, CISION PR Newswire, a partner of CARIBPR Wire, has broadened its approach to help communciations professionals more deeply understand the state of the relationship with journalists and people behind the numbers.

When it comes to press releases that journalists are more interested in the main word for 2023 is DATA!

A full 40% of journalists surveyed say they are relying more on data this year – views, engagement, demographic data, etc. – to shape their editorial strategy than they have in previous years. Just over 54% surveyed say they are relying on it the same amount, with a mere 6% saying they are relying on it less.

When asked what kind of content or information they wanted to receive from strategic communicators, 68% of journalists said they wanted data – in the form of original research, such as trends and market data. Their biggest priority is ensuring content is accurate.

Additionally, 44% of journalists say they use social media to pick up on trending topics, and more than half (52%) are using it to monitor elements like news, keywords and competitive media. Communications professionals should not only think about social media as a way to engage with and learn more about journalists, but also as a platform to pull data and arm them with valuable data for their stories.

Data – structured, relevant and verified data – can be what makes your message stand out. There are myriad ways journalists are using data. Whether you are serving up audience demographic data to prove you’ve done your research on their audience, trend reports to show that your story is timely, or unique research your client or organization created that will resonate with the reporter’s audience – opportunities abound to provide data in a meaningful way that serves your shared goal of telling a compelling and accurate story to Caribbean or Latin America media or media globally.