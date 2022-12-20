Dancehall Star Valiant Link With Offset After A String Of Hits

Valiant is riding his tide straight into 2023.

The dancehall newcomer recently linked up with Offset in Jamaica, fueling talks of an upcoming collaboration. Of course, there is no official word yet from Valiant or the Migos rapper on whether or not they discussed a collaboration, but the two stars bumped into each other last week at Romeich Entertainment’s Game Night in Kingston. The two briefly shared a conversation before posing for a photo op.

Urban Islandz reported that both Cardi B and Offset were in attendance at the funfilled party, with the Atlanta rapper venturing into the crowd to learn some local dance moves. Valiant made his presence felt when he arrived at the venue with his legion of female fans quickly surrounding him and introducing him to the rapper.

“God & time [praying hands emojhi] New music out now,” the young deejay captioned the post sharing a clip and a photo of them standing beside each other.

Valiant is currently dominating the local charts with a slew of hits, including “Dunce Cheque,” “C.A.L (Cut All Losses),” “St. Mary,” and “North Carolina.” Last month, the Stony Hill deejay simultaneously occupied the top five spots on YouTube’s Music Charts, making him the first local artist to achieve the fete. His meteoric rise to dancehall stardom came out of nowhere for many, but for his loyal fans, it’s no surprise after watching his grind over the past two years developing a steady following on social media and building a catalog of edgy music popular with the new generation of dancehall acts.

Valiant

It’s hard not to notice Valiant’s grip on dancehall. The deejay, real name Raheem Bowes, has been honing his craft from the age of five when he said he started singing, and not long after, he started writing his own songs. Although he recently came under heavy criticism from some veterans in dancehall, his current success has been years in the making and came through sheer determination and dedication to nurturing his talent.

Cardi B and Offset jetted to Jamaica last week to celebrate his 31st birthday. Sources told Urban Islandz that Cardi pulled all the stops to ensure that her husband had a good time after being unsuccessful in trying to get a smile out of him since the death of his bandmate Takeoff last month. The tragic shooting death shocked the entire hip hop community, with fans across the world, including in Jamaica, paying tribute to the late Migos rappers.

It seems Cardi was successful in forcing a smile out of Offset in Jamaica as the rapper appears to have the time of his life going to a few local parties and even picking up a hosting gig at a Club in Kingston. The pair and their entourage were also spotted taking a dip in the river and the Caribbean sea on separate outings, as well as getting into a canoe and venturing into the water in Portland.