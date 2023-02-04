Curfew imposed in sections of West Kingston after flare-up of violence Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

A curfew has been imposed in Tivoli Gardens in the Kingston Western Division in accordance with the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) Special Security and Community Development Measures Act.

The curfew began at 6:00 pm, on Friday, February 03, and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m., on Sunday, February 05.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows: North: Along Spanish Town Road from the intersection with Industrial Terrace to the intersection with Heywood Street and Matthews Lane.

East: Along Matthews Lane from the intersection with Spanish Town Road to the intersection with Water Lane; South: Along Water Lane from the intersection with Matthews Lane, continue onto Marcus Garvey Drive to the intersection with Industrial Terrace; West: Along Industrial Terrace from the intersection with Marcus Garvey Drive to the intersection with Spanish Town Road.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.

