Curfew ends next Sunday

September 20, 2020

Next Sunday is the last day of the curfew decreed by the Executive Power to contain infections by the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, a disease that has infected 108,783 people in the Dominican Republic since last March. This provision entered into force on September 3 and will end on Sunday, September 27, inclusive. The measure is contained in decree 431-20, issued by President Luis Abinader, on September 1. The current curfew operates from Monday to Friday from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am, while on Saturdays and Sundays it is from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am in the National District, Santiago, San Cristóbal, La Vega , Puerto Plata, Duarte, San Pedro de Macorís, La Romana, San Juan de la Maguana, La Altagracia, Azua, Monsignor Nouel, Sánchez Ramírez and María Trinidad Sánchez. Meanwhile, […]

Sun Sep 20 , 2020
