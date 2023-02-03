Cuban woman perishes after minibus, pick-up explode at Mabura

Black Immigrant Daily News

The ruined vehicles after the explosion

A Cuban national perished in a fire that erupted following a collision between a Route 94 minibus and a pick-up along the Mabura Road on Thursday.

Police reports stated that the accident occurred at about 15:20h between 39 Miles and 40 Miles Mabura Trail, and resulted in the death of a Cuban, whose identity was not reported.

At the time, the minibus was being driven by a 35-year-old licensed male and had 13 passengers.

The two vehicles on fire

Preliminary investigations revealed that the minibus was proceeding to Mabura on the left side of the trail and while negotiating a left bend, the motor pick-up, which was proceeding in the opposite direction on the right side of the Trail, collided with the front of the minibus.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles burst into flames.

The now-dead female Cuban national was seated behind the driver and was pinned in the minibus when it exploded.

The driver and the other passengers also received injuries. They were taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where they received treatment and four persons – two males and two females – were referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further treatment.

NewsAmericasNow.com