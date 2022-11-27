Croatia down Canada 4-1 at World Cup on Kramaric’s 2 goals Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Croatia down Canada 4-1 at World Cup on Kramaric’s 2 goals Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Welcome relief for farmers, agri minister re reduced fertiliser prices

Croatia down Canada 4-1 at World Cup on Kramaric’s 2 goals

Clarendon farmer gone missing after being seen on Portmore farm

Neymar working ’24 hours a day’ to return at World Cup

Morocco pull off another World Cup upset, beat Belgium 2-0

Loop Lens: Magna Motors’ Bredrin link up

Three children mowed down by delivery truck in Half-Way Tree

Kim’s daughter appears again, heating up succession debate

Crowds angered by lockdowns call for China’s Xi to step down

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky attend ‘Iconic’ Beenie Man show in Barbados

Sunday Nov 27

30?C
FIFA World Cup(TM)
Loop Sports

37 minutes ago

Croatia’s Andrej Kramaric celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Canada, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Andrej Kramaric scored a pair of goals and Croatia crushed Canada’s hopes of advancing at its first World Cup in 36 years with a 4-1 victory on Sunday.

Alphonso Davies scored Canada’s first-ever World Cup goal seconds into the match but the team’s trip to soccer’s biggest tournament will end on Thursday against Morocco, the Group F leaders after a surprise 2-0 victory over Belgium earlier in the day.

Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer also scored for Croatia, the runner-up to France at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Captain Luka Modric, 37, was still looking for his first goal of the tournament in what is likely his final World Cup.

Morocco went to the top of Group F with its first win at a World Cup since 1998. But the victory meant that the Canadians needed a win against Croatia for a chance to reach the knockout stage.___By ANNE M PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Welcome relief for farmers, agri minister re reduced fertiliser prices

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Croatia down Canada 4-1 at World Cup on Kramaric’s 2 goals

Jamaica News

Clarendon farmer gone missing after being seen on Portmore farm

More From

Jamaica News

Jamaican ranked among the 10 most influential black Britons

Paulette Simpson, the UK-based JN Group executive, has been ranked among Britain’s top 10 most influential people of African or Caribbean heritage.

She was ranked number eight on the Powerlist 2023

Sport

VIDEO: Asafa Powell announces retirement from track and field

Bolt congratulated Powell on his accomplishments and even joked that Powell is in better shape than he is.

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi came up with another crucial goal for Argentina in a 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday that ignited the team’s World Cup chances.

See also

Messi took a touch from A

Jamaica News

Search to locate man said to be Ja most wanted gets wider

Land, air and sea effort, said JCF on their social media page

Jamaica News

Cop in custody after two men shot dead at party in Clarendon

A policeman has been taken into custody for questioning after two men were shot dead at an entertainment event in Clarendon on Saturday.

Reports are that at about 12:30 am, the police constable was

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Mbappe scores 2, France reach knockout stage of World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored two goals and put defending champion France into the knockout stage of the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday.

Mbappe put France ahe

NewsAmericasNow.com