CPFSA hosts second workshop on bullying December 12 Loop Jamaica

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) will host the second in a series of workshops dealing with issues relating to bullying, on Monday, December 12.

The theme of the workshop is ‘Victims to Systems, Consequences of Bullying and Cyberbullying.

Research and Development Manager at the CPFSA, Gleasia Reid Smith, said that the objective of this second workshop is to equip participants with the understanding of the consequences of bullying and cyberbullying.

This will be done by examining the psychosocial, physical, and emotional aspects of these phenomena within the school environment and different contexts.

“It will look at situations such as domestic violence, online bullying, and beyond schools, we will also look at bullying within the community, the church and public transport,” Mrs. Reid Smith said.

This hybrid event will be held at the Conference Centre, downtown Kingston and is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. with registration.

Mrs. Reid Smith pointed out that due to limited space, the workshop will also be live-streamed on the CPFSA YouTube page.

She is appealing to school administrators, guidance counsellors, social workers, educators and the general public, especially parents, to make every effort to participate in this session.

“The day’s discussions will focus on how children are impacted in the various situations, and how we can provide applicable solutions and tips for dealing with the victims, perpetrators, and even bystanders who are locked in a cycle of bullying,” she said.

According to Reid Smith, special emphasis will also be placed on children with special needs.

“We will be looking at how we can amplify the voice of very silent and vulnerable groups in society,” she said.

Facilitators for the workshop will include representatives from the University of the West Indies (UWI), Ministry of Health and Wellness, Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD), CPFSA, and Children First.

