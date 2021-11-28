Covid-struck Czech President appoints new Prime Minister from inside a glass box

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Zeman tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week, and is currently recovering after a lengthy stay at a hospital for non-Covid related serious illness at the presidential retreat in Lany, west of the capital city of Prague.

Fiala, like everyone else at the ceremony, was wearing a respirator when he signed the official document in front of Zeman, who was sitting inside the box which was constructed especially for the occasion.

Fiala, the chairman of the center-right ODS party, will lead a five-party grouping of two centrist coalitions that won the parliamentary election last month.

Soon after the results were announced, the two coalitions signed a memorandum to form a government to unseat the current populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

