Covid in Dominican Republic: 94 715 cases, 1,710 deaths

Santo Domingo.- The Public Health Ministry on Monday reported 474 new cases of coronavirus during Sunday, increasing the number to 94,715 in the Dominican Republic. According to Health’s daily report, the active cases to date reached 24,923 for a positivity of 28.03 percent. It said 1,710 people have died, for a fatality rate of 1.81 percent. It adds that 217 people are in Intensive Care Units: 42.86 percent are in centers of Greater Santo Domingo, 29.49 percent in Santiago province and 8.76 percent in Duarte province.