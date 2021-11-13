Court rejects another action against card presentation

Santo Domingo, DR There are already two lawsuits against the resolution requiring the Covid-19 vaccination card to enter closed places that have been unsuccessful in the Superior Administrative Court (TSA). Yesterday, the Third Chamber of the TSA declared inadmissible an appeal action filed against resolution 000048, issued by Public Health. The judges of the Third Chamber of the TSA considered another effective way to protect the fundamental rights that the plaintiffs claim were violated by the resolution, which is the administrative appeal before the same court. The decision is based on Article 70, numeral 1, of Law 137-11, Organic Law of the Constitutional Court and Constitutional Procedures. The court accepted the motion of inadmissibility filed by the defendant and the General Administrative Attorney’s Office. The sentence was adopted unanimously by […]