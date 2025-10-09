World News
Court hearings to examine National Guard deployments in Chicago, Portland
09 October 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 9 Oct 20259 Oct 2025
- US President Donald Trump’s aggressive and unprecedented National Guard deployments will be tested in two court hearings in different US states, as governors resisting the militarisation of their cities challenge the federal government in court.
- Some 500 National Guard troops have been deployed near Chicago on Wednesday on Trump’s orders, despite the objections of the Chicago mayor and Illinois governor, who decried the militarisation of their city as an unnecessary provocation.
Related News
08 October 2025
Authorities charge man accused of starting deadly LA wildfire
02 October 2025
Will Europe use Russian assets to fund Ukraine? Could Moscow hit back?
01 October 2025
Israel intercepts Gaza Sumud flotilla vessels: What we know so far
02 October 2025