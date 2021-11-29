Court eliminates age discrimination

Santo Domingo, DR The Dominican Constitution prohibits discrimination for different reasons, in Article 39, which protects the right to equality, among them age. Some laws impose limitations of this nature, mainly in the labor field, which have been the object of challenges through direct actions of unconstitutionality. In deciding several cases, the Constitutional Court has had the opportunity to establish a criterion. In the most recent ruling, the high court partially declared, “not in conformity with the Dominican Constitution,” numeral 2, Article 37, of Law 41-08, of the Civil Service Law, which establishes that public employees must be less than 55 years of age to enter the General and Special administrative career. The court determined that this article violates the principle of equality contained in Article 39 of the Constitution. […]