Couple found dead in alleyway at Success

The passageway to the couple’s home, where their were found
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a husband and wife, whose bodies were found in an alleyway at Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
They have been identified as 32-year-old Sorojanie Hansraj, a nurse, and 39-year-old Prahalad Jagnarine, a taxi driver who resided in the community.
It is suspected that the duo was electrocuted.
INews will provide more details as it becomes available.
