Paloma Almonte utilizó un mapa de visiones para decretar su entrada al "Gordo y la Flaca" Caso Senasa: Abogado de Hazim dice solicitud de medida de coerción tiene "serias incongruencias" Festival Presidente: el acontecimiento musical que hace 28 años cambió el concepto de eventos masivos en RD Gobierno despliega más de 27,000 uniformados en operativo “Navidad con Garantía de Paz 2.0” Romeo Santos visitará este jueves la final de “La casa de Alofoke 2” UASD confirma apagón fue por error humano y advierte de riesgo por energía fotovoltáica sin soporte
World News

Could others follow Australia banning social media for under-16s? 

10 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Australia has become the first country in the world to ban social media use for children younger than 16.

The move has divided public opinion there, but other countries are considering restrictions too.

What are the arguments for and against? Will the ban work?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Charlotte Armitage – Psychologist who focuses on device use and child development

Kate Sim – Programme director of Children’s Online Safety and Privacy Research at the University of Western Australia

Adrian Monck – Senior adviser on artificial intelligence and technology

 

Support us

Related News

05 December 2025

Hong Kong student union suspended over calls for justice for fire victims 

09 December 2025

Democrat favoured to win Miami mayoral election against Trump-backed rival 

08 December 2025

Acting US Attorney Alina Habba resigns New Jersey post amid controversy 

03 December 2025

Family of man slain in a US boat strike in the Caribbean lodges complaint 