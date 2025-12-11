World News
Could an end to the Ukraine war be near?
11 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
European leaders have sent new peace proposals for the war in Ukraine to US President Donald Trump.
Loss of territory to Russia and use of frozen Russian assets in Ukraine remain areas of disagreement.
But could the war be nearing an end?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Peter Zalmayev – Director of Eurasia Democracy Initiative
Chris Weafer – CEO of Macro-Advisory, a strategic consultancy focused on Russia and Eurasia
Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent for Europe at The New York Times
