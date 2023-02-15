Cop’s gun stolen in Barrackpore supermarket robbery

Black Immigrant Daily News

A policeman who walked into a supermarket unaware that a robbery was in progress was robbed of his service-issued gun on Tuesday in Barrackpore.

The victim, Cpl Seecharan of the South Western Division, tried to retrieve the gun by chasing the bandits. But they ran into some bushes and escaped.

A police report said at 7 pm on Tuesday, three armed men of Spanish descent walked into Wishful Company Ltd at New Colonial Road, Barrackpore. They were wearing masks and dressed in dark-coloured clothing. The men announced a hold-up and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

While they were still in the supermarket, the policeman walked in, and one of the gunmen put a gun to his waist, then robbed him of a bag that contained his police-issued gun, his police ID card, badge, cash and other items.

The gunmen ran out with their loot, and Seecharan chased them, but the men escaped.

The police were alerted and Insp Ramlogan, acting Insp Ramsaran, acting Sgt Mungroo, Cpl Ali, and other police responded.

There were no reports of injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

