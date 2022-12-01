Cops: Fyzabad murder suspect has fled area

Black Immigrant Daily News

The ex-convict suspected of killing a 63-year-old man on November 18 in Fyzabad was still on the run on Thursday afternoon.

From what the police were told, the 49-year-old suspect was no longer staying at Forest Reserve Road.

Around 1.15 am on November 18, Anthony Wilson, 63, was stabbed and killed on a couch in a bedroom at his home. Wilson’s funeral took place a few days ago.

Also known as Tony and Ouch, he lived with a female caretaker, 47, at Forest Reserve Road inside a gated area owned by Heritage Petroleum. But a few months ago, they gave the suspect lodgings. He had been released from prison after serving a sentence for drug-related offences.

The caretaker reported hearing Wilson ask, “Why did you do this to me?” during a quarrel with the man,

When she went into the room, Wilson had already been stabbed, and the killer was standing over him holding a knife smeared with blood.

When she went to help Wilson, the other man grabbed her by the neck, and they had a scuffle. She managed to escape and alerted neighbours.

The suspect ran away with the murder weapon.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) and Fyzabad police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts can call the Fyzabad police station at 677-7777 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.

