Cops await DPP’s advice on stabbing death of Marabella labourer

A file has been sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice on Saturday’s stabbing death of 22-year-old labourer Tyrone Howe in Marabella.

Another resident, identified as Mikel Rawlins, 22, was also stabbed, but survived.

The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was still in custody without charge on Thursday afternoon.

Howe, of Kitchener Street, and Rawlins were stabbed several times at around 7 pm at the Marabella Recreation Ground at Battoo Avenue.

Howe was the second member of his family to be killed in the past few years. A close relative, Damian Howe, 43, was gunned down at the family’s home at Kitchener Street in Marabella on November 14, 2019.

Two men, Jamal Warner, 27, and Jamal Butcher, 29, were charged by Cpl Rahim of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations with Damian Howe’s murder. That case is still pending at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.

In the stabbing death, the police said Rawlins was walking near the recreation ground and heard Howe screaming.

Rawlins ran to try to help Howe, who was stabbed several times. But the suspect turned on Rawlins and stabbed him twice in the chest before running off.

Southern Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police, including Sgt Bridgemohan, WPC Ransome and PC Sirkissoon, went to the scene and gathered evidence.

Rawlins was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

