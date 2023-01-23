Cooper names provisional u-17 men’s football squad

Black Immigrant Daily News

Sports

TT under-17 coach Shawn Cooper has named his provisional squad. Photo courtesy TTFA Media

Trinidad and Tobago’s under-17 head coach Shawn Cooper has named his provisional 40-man squad for the 2023 Concacaf Men’s U-17 Championship scheduled for Guatemala next month.

Cooper has been overseeing preparations of the squad for the past few months and is now focusing on the final leg of the build-up and is expected to name his final team in early February.

“We’re coming to that phase of the preparations where precision matters and whatever we do is based on getting the best possible group of players in the final squad for the tournament,” Cooper told TTFA Media.

“Of course there have been some minor challenges but this is not unexpected and we’ve worked around this so far. The next couple weeks will be critical because we are also awaiting further information on the availability of some of the overseas-based players due to commitments with their teams outside.

” But the group in training now has been committed, disciplined and driven towards not just making the final cut but also competing when we get to Guatemala. I think the effort given by all the players and staff needs to be commended so far but of course this is just the build-up towards the real thing in a few weeks, so have to be switched on throughout,” he added.

TT open their campaign against Canada in Group F on February 11 before facing USA on February 13 and Barbados two days later. After group stage play, the top three nations in each group will advance to the knockout stage, joining the four 2022 Concacaf U-17 Men’s Qualifiers group winners: Bermuda, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, and Puerto Rico.

The round of 16 matches will take place February 18 and 19, at both venues, followed by the quarterfinals (February 21 and 22), semifinals (February 24) and final (February 26) in Guatemala City.

All knockout stage matches will be played in a single match direct elimination format and the four semifinalists will qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Peru 2023.

Provisional squad:

Goalies: Ailan Panton, Jaden Ottley, Thane Devenish.

Defenders: David Hospedales, Lyshaun Morris, Jaden Williams, Joshua Figaro, Josiah Connell, Kyron Joseph, Yohance Atherton, Darius Jordan.

Midfielder: Josiah Ochoa, Derrel Garcia, Isaiah Jacob, Raul Perreira,Kade Collier, Jeremiah Niles, Loga Maingot, Nathan Quashie, Aydon Caruth, Tau Lamsee, Seth Hadeed, Lindell Sween, Jeremiah Cateau, Elijah Hicks.

Forwards: Malachi Webb, Vaughn Clement, Michael Chaves, Andell Fraser, Jordan Ferdinand, Tyrell Moore, Brandon Dhanoolal.

NewsAmericasNow.com