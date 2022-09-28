Coolio, ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper Dies At 59, Hip Hop Reacts

Grammy-award-winning rapper Coolio reportedly passed away on Wednesday afternoon. According to reports from TMZ, the rapper, who was 59 years old, passed away at the home of a friend in Los Angeles.

Authorities have not confirmed the details of the rapper’s death, but his longtime manager and friend Jarez confirmed that he passed away. The manager disclosed that the late rapper had gone to use the bathroom at his friend’s home but did not come out. His friend got worried after the rapper was in the bathroom for a while and called out to him. He eventually went in and found Coolio unconscious on the floor.

The Celebrity news site said that the rapper was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Personnel. However, his manager shared that EMTs suspect that he might have suffered a heart attack.

Coolio is best known for his 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which won him a Grammy award for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1996. The track also went on to win several awards, including the Billboard Award for Top Hot 100 Song, MTV Video Music Award for Best Rap Video and Best Video from a film, and American Music Award for Favourite Artist/ Rap/ Hip-Hop. He has also been nominated multiple times for the Grammy and other awards in the 1990s.

Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., the rapper began to make a name for himself as one of the earliest artists to join the young hip hop genre in the 80s as a member of the Gangsta rap group WC and the Maad Circle. He, however, saw mainstream success with “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which was created as a soundtrack for the blockbuster film “Dangerous Minds.”

The artist’s other award-winning hits include the Billboard hit “Fantastic Voyage,” “1,2,3,4 (Sumpin’ New),” “It’s All the Way Live (Now),” and “C U When U Get There,” released in 1997.

Along with winning the Kids Choice Awards for Favourite Singer in 1997, he was also the voice behind the iconic Nickelodeon theme song for the TV show Keenan & Kel, “Aw here It Goes!”

On Wednesday night, he was widely mourned by fans and his peers in hip hop on social media as news spread of his passing.

Here are some of the reactions.