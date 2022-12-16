Contract for electronic portal for Single Window System to be signed soon

Black Immigrant Daily News

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal said the contract for the electronic portal for the Single Window System will be inked soon.

Speaking Tuesday at his Ministry’s housing drive at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Minister Croal said the contract for the service will be signed by the end of the week.

The electronic aspect of the programme will allow anyone with an application to use a unique number to log in at any time to check the status of their application.

The system will also indicate which agency needs to provide a response or feedback.

“So, those of you who are embarking on a particular type of construction, you do not have subjectivity of having to depend on any officer per se,” he relayed.

Minister Croal underlined that the Single Window Bill will have a significant impact on the lives of Guyanese.

The bill, which was presented to the National Assembly last Monday, caters to the establishment of a single-window electronic processing system to increase business efficiency and predictability, as the housing and construction industries are expanding rapidly.

It will help to standardise application forms and checklists, as well as drastically cut down on the time needed to complete a transaction.

Minister Croal said the government constantly examines the system to improve efficiency to make the lives of Guyanese better.

“When you’re seeking approval which we have to get from the local authorities, you also have one of the bugbear issues of waiting on the no objection that comes from the local authorities.”

Enshrinedin the legislation will be the regulations that will confine and state the particular time by which a response must be provided.

“If the response does not come back whether it’s an objection or no objection, if the response is not given in a particular time, we will deem such a response from the NDC as no objection,” the minister pointed out.

Minister Croal emphasised that the PPP/C Government’s transformational agenda is not just about infrastructure, but also legislation and ensuring that the system is much more transparent and fluid for everyone.

