Condolences pour in as dancehall star Aidonia and wife lose 9-y-o son Loop Jamaica

Dancehall entertainer Aidonia and his wife Kimberly Megan are mourning the death of their nine-year-old son, King Khalif Lawrence.

The shocking news of the youngster’s death late on Saturday has plunged the dancehall fraternity and, by extension, social media, into mourning as persons expressed condolences to the couple.

While Aidonia and his wife have not publicly commented on the passing of their son, it is understood that the child was ill for some time.

Among those expressing condolences to the couple is King of the Dancehall’, Beenie Man.

Sharing a photograph of Aidonia and his son, the dancehall king wrote: “Condolences to the Lawrence Family @aidonia4thgenna @kimberly_megan @lalojop. Sending prayers and strength.”

For veteran entertainer, Shaggy, the death of a child is “unimaginable”.

“My condolences to @aidonia4thgenna and his wife Kimberly… who lost their only child, Khalif, earlier today… My heart aches for their loss… It’s unimaginable the loss of a child. Sending prayers.”, he wrote, while sharing a photograph of Aidonia and Khalif.

Music producer Skatta Burrell wrote on his Instagram page: “How do you process gaining everything you dreamt (of) and worked tirelessly for, and then in one sweep, you lose the most important person fashioned in your image?

“Sheldon (Aidonia) your loss is our loss! You’re forever fam, and the pain you feel, I can’t even image how immensely devastated you must be,” Burrell added.

Equally shocked by the passing of little Khalif was Bounty Killer, who took to his Instagram page on Saturday to express his disbelief.

“Only Jah know how, mi likkle bredda. Life is so unfair bcuz this is extremely heart-wrenching. Youth, can’t question God, but this can be real? Yo, my deepest sympathy and condolences to you and the entire family on both sides,” wrote the dancehall veteran.

Media personality and attorney, Khadine ‘Miss Kitty’ Hylton, wrote: “Sending all my love, support and prayers to Kim and Aidonia. My heart hurts. This loss is devastating. #RIP young king.”

Dancehall artiste, producer and songwriter, ShaneO, commented: “Jah know Kmt. Sorry for the loss famous @aidonia4thgenna. My condolences goes out to the family and friends. #sadnews. SIP young genna. Vex…”

Shenseea shared her condolences on Twitter on Saturday after news of Khalif’s death broke.

“My heart is breaking for u Aidonia and Kim, omg,” she tweeted.

Aidonia, born Sheldon Lawrence in Kingston, first emerged on the dancehall scene in 2004 when he got his break as a member of Bounty Killer’s Alliance group of entertainers.

Since then, he has built a strong catalogue of hits, among them being ‘Pretty Please’, ‘Yeah Yeah’, ‘Nuh Boring Gyal’, and ‘Tip Pon Yuh Toe’.

