Coi Leray Taps Skillibeng, Giggs, Lola Brooke For New Album ‘Coi’

Dancehall heavy hitter Skillibeng will be one of the featured artists on Coi Leray’s sophomore self-titled album, Coi, set for release on June 23, 2023.

The Boston rapper has been gearing up for the release of the project with music video shoots and teasers for fans on her social media account since she announced on Friday. Coi Leray has not shared the entire tracklist, but she has given a few details, including some of the upcoming artists who will appear, including rising talent Lola Brooke and Skillibeng, producer David Guetta, and artists Saucy Santana and Giggs.

According to Rolling Stone, Coi’s upcoming album will include “Bops” and “Body,” which were released recently. On Saturday, she gave fans a sneak peek of another new song called “Get Loud.”

“First leak off the project,” she tweeted. She also released a teaser for another track called “Make My Day,” which samples Technotronic’s “Pump the Jam.” “One of my favourite songs off my project…” she captioned the sample.

Fans had mixed reviews of the sample on Twitter, with many not feeling the snippet she posted. “Nah this ain’t it, and why this generation just remixing songs no creativity at all,” one fan said. “I really appreciate her grind but this song is just not it at all,” another said. “It’s gonna be a solid rave/ beach vibe hit,” another fan said.

Coi will be the “Players” artist’s second album behind ‘Trendsetter’ which was released last year April and peaked at No. 89 on the Billboard 200 chart and at No. 49 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop albums. Her debut album spawned the mega-hits “Blick Blick” with Nicki Minaj, Tik Tok viral song “Twinnem,” and “Big Purr” with Pooh Shiesty.

Coi Leray’s previous projects include LP’s Everythingcoz and EC2.

Speaking of new music, Coi is also set to feature on super-producer Metro Boomin’s Spiderverse soundtrack with the song “Self Love.” That project is set for release on June 2.

As for Skillibeng, the Jamaican artiste recently released his Nardo Wick-assisted track, “16Choppa,” which touched 6 million views on YouTube over the weekend.