Coi Leray Confronts Latto For Body-Shaming Her On New Song ‘Don’t Mention My Name’

Coi Leray blasted Latto for seemingly shading her in her latest song. Shortly after Latto released her new song “Put It On Da Floor” around midnight on Thursday, it seems that Coi Leray and her fans felt that the Atlanta artist was shading her.

In the second verse of the song, Latto sings, “Smokin’ on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray/B***hes like to run their mouths but I’m the type to run the fade/When your diamonds hit like this, you don’t ever see the shade/Got the key to my city, they gave me a holiday, b***h (B***h)/All kinda sh*t (Uh).”

Coi seemed to have misinterpreted the lyrics and felt that Latto, who is known to be beefing with Nicki Minaj, might be shading her since she also has a song with her.

On Twitter, Coi did not hold back, nor did she throw shade as she called out Latto directly.

“Latto bye. here you go talking about my body. Please do not come on here and talk about nobody BODY. Lol like seriously. Out of all things . Lmaooo ya blunt my size ? Lmaooo this shit is never ending,” Coi said.

In other tweets, she wrote, “These bitches wanna be like the niggas so bad. Y’all wanna have rap beef SOOOOOO BADDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD.”

In another, she said, “LITTLE MISS PRESSURE.”

Coi Leray has been dealing with a lot of hate and criticism due to her size. The slim artist has addressed her critics, noting that she was “skinny and proud” and “skinny with good p***y” and even put her critics to shame with some of her dance moves.

Coi Leray added in several other tweets, “Anybody that talk about my body wants MY BODY!!!!!!!!!!!! Like real badddddd.”

She also had a message for anyone who didn’t like her.

“If you don’t like me , support me or fwm don’t mention my name. Period. Sh*t don’t make sense. I don’t know none of you b****es in real life. Stay in y’all lane and leave me outta the bullsh*t. I be minding my business and showing real love offline,” she tweeted.

Latto has not reacted to Coi’s tweets. In a post on Twitter, Apple Music promoted Latto’s latest song telling fans “no more subtweets” and that Latto wants them to “Put it On Da Floor.” She recently debuted the song at Coachella, and fans felt that she was taking a jab at Nicki Minaj for a particular line she used to diss the artist during their beef last year.