COE records 33 deaths from holiday accidents

Santo Domingo, DR The director of the Center for Operations and Emergencies (COE), General Juan Manuel Mendez, reported yesterday that the Christmas operation “Commitment to Life 2020-2021” closed with a balance of at least 16 deaths 164 traffic accidents recorded. While the total number of deaths counting inside and outside the operation was 33 during the holidays. Apart from 16 deaths from traffic accidents within the road safety device in the deployment of the operation, a total of 17 deaths occurred outside it. The operation was divided into two stages: From 2:00 p.m. on the 23rd to 6:00 p.m. on the 25th and from the 30th to 2:00 p.m. on the 1st of January 2021 at 6:00 p.m. In the first phase of the Christmas operation, 11 deaths were recorded […]