Cocoyea Community Swimming Pool reopens

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

From left, Councillor for Tarouba, Theresa Lynch, chairman of the San Fernando East constituency Patricia Alexis, MP for San Fernando East Brian Manning and Councillor for Cocoyea Nigel Couttier tour the Cocoyea Community Swimming Pool which is now open to the public on Thornhill Street, San Fernando, on Wednesday. – Lincoln Holder

After years of being closed to the public, the Cocoyea Community Swimming Pool at Thornhill Street, St Andrew’s Park West, has been refurbished and reopened.

San Fernando East MP Brian Manning spoke to the media at the facility on Wednesday, saying it had been reopened on Monday. He welcomed and encouraged constituents and the country to visit and enjoy themselves at the facility.

The facility was opened in August 2007 by Manning’s father, the late Patrick Manning, who was the then San Fernando East MP and prime minister.

“I feel extremely proud because I know this was one of his pet projects,” Manning told reporters.

He added that it was one of those projects that, as the MP, he felt emotional about.

Manning said, “I remember I got a letter from one particular resident who was organising a protest to have the pool reopened. I had to inform the gentleman that we could not reopen the pool until we were sure it was safe for use. I am glad to be here today.

“We have many programmes here, including aqua aerobics for senior citizens.”

Since 2018, the facility had been closed owing to various issues, like pump and algae, that were all rectified.

Coupled with that, it was not safe for the public to use during covid19, Manning added.

Acting deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development Beverly Reid-Samuel said the cost of the refurbishment work was $1.1 million.

The work was done in two phases. Phase one cost $637,000 and took place between June and August last year and included electrical repairs.

The second phase cost $500,000 and started in September and ended this month.

The refurbishment work included cleaning the roof and guttering, an air-conditioning upgrade, and a “general upgrade.”

Manager of the facility Kimberly Joseph said the facility opens from 10 am to 6 pm daily.

For this week, the facility offers recreational swimming as well as classes for people to learn to swim.

Mon Repos/ Navet councillor Nigel Couttier and Cocoyea/Tarouba councillor Teresa Lynch also attended Wednesday’s event.

NewsAmericasNow.com