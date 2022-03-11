Cocaine Busted In Cookbook From This Caribbean Island

The cocaine as seen in the cut out cook book. (CBP Image)

By NAN STAFF WRITER

News Americas, MEMPHIS, TN, Mar. 11, 2022: Cocaine in a cookbook! Traffickers are getting more creative when it comes to drug shipments.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in Memphis recently found the cocaine concealed in The package contained one hardcover book titled “The Multi-Cultural Cuisine of Trinidad & Tobago & the Caribbean.”

Officers seized a package that was described in paperwork as a high school cookbook heading to the Big Apple on Feb. 17th in Memphis, Tennessee. They found many of the 500 recipes and 32 colored photographs missing from the book. The pages were cut out in a rectangle to make room for a packet of cocaine, weighing 147.6 grams.

The shipment was sent from Trinidad and Tobago to an address in Brooklyn, NY.

“How was the recipient intending to cook his traditional callaloo, with all the pages cut up and replaced with cocaine,” said Assistant Area Port Director Michael Neipert. “Smugglers continue to conceal narcotics and other contraband in myriad ways, which my officers seize over and over every shift.”