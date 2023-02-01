Clarke to open 2023/24 Budget Debate on March 7 Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke will open the 2023/24 Budget Debate on Tuesday, March 7.

Ahead of the debate, the Parliament will be prorogued on Tuesday, February 7. This will be followed by the State Opening of the Parliament on Tuesday, February 14, where Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, will present the Annual Throne Speech where he will outline the Government’s legislative agenda.

Leader of Government Business in the House of Representatives, Edmund Bartlett, says the budget will be tabled in the House on February 14, after which it will go to the Auditor General for review for two weeks.

He said the Standing Finance Committee of the Parliament will then meet on March 1 and 2 to examine the budget with the opening of the Budget Debate to follow on March 7. Finance and Public Service Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke will open the debate.

He will be followed on Thursday, March 9 by Opposition Spokesman on Finance, Julian Robinson.

On Tuesday, March 14, Opposition Leader Mark Golding will make his contribution to the Budget Debate and will be followed on Thursday, March 16 by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Clarke will close the Budget Debate on Tuesday, March 21.

