Clandestine parties and lack of control in the neighborhoods, weak point of the curfew

Since mid-March, the Dominican Republic has lived under a curfew for the coronavirus, except for two weeks for the presidential and July 5th congressional elections. The objective of the measure has been to restrict the movement of people to curb contagion. However, the curfew’s rejection has been a common denominator among many citizens every time the government announces an extension. As time goes by, Dominicans have been looking for ways to mock the authorities and continue their social festivities. Popular neighborhoods don’t respect the schedule. Every weekend it has become routine to wait for the videos on social networks in different areas of the country by disrespecting the curfew schedule while sharing alcoholic beverages and hookahs. This also violates the social distancing and the mandatory use of masks. Although the […]