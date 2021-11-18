Christmas fruits have arrived; decoration containers are missing

Santo Domingo, DR The president of the Dominican Federation of Merchants (FDC), Ivan Garcia, reported that the Christmas fruits arrived on time and that serious problems continue with the goods from China, such as decorative items. “We are selling last year’s balls for the Christmas trees because there is a delay of more than 45 days with the imports from China and with those coming from Europe we have a delay of three weeks that we thought that almost from the European continent this was not going to happen,” said Garcia. He added that there had been no delays with goods that come from the United States, such as grapes and apples. However, he assured that traders would guarantee prices because apples have dropped about 40% this year and grapes […]