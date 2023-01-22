Chinese New Year offers promise of enhancing cooperation between Guyana, China – Pres. Ali

Black Immigrant Daily News

President Dr Irfaan Ali with Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Guo Haiyan

See below for the Message of His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, on the occasion of Chinese New Year 2023

Year of the Rabbit

I am pleased to offer, on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana and on my own behalf, greetings to the Government and people of the People’s Republic of China and to all Chinese around the world who are observing the Lunar Chinese New Year 2023.

These greetings are also extended to Her Excellency Guo Haiyan, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Guyana and to the staff of her embassy, and by no means least, the not insignificant Chinese community in our country.

The Chinese New Year is an occasion marked by feasts, festivals and other celebratory activities. It is a period of effusive joy and happiness for Chinese people all around the world.

This Year is designated the ‘Year of the Rabbit’. The rabbit is known for its swiftness, smartness and nimbleness. But it is also gentle, calm and peaceful. The Year of the Rabbit symbolizes the need for adeptness, vigilance, perseverance.

These virtues have been at the heart of the successes of China and its nationals. I am confident that in this New Year, these qualities will allow China to overcome its present challenges and to bring greater prosperity and peace to its people.

Guyana and the People’s Republic of China are enjoined by imperishable relations, strengthened by ties of blood, history, friendship, and furthered by shared interests. The Lunar Chinese New Year offers the promise of enhancing cooperation between our two states and between our peoples.

The members of the Chinese community in Guyana continue to make a valuable contribution to national transformation and development. We are therefore pleased to join them in commemorating the Lunar Chinese New Year – the Year of the Rabbit.

A joyous and festive Lunar New Year and Spring Festival to all!

NewsAmericasNow.com