Chinese companies want to buy tobacco in the Dominican Republic

Potential. ADEPE highlights the country’s potential to increase planting. Chinese investors are negotiating with Dominican producers to purchase tobacco produced in the country, which will significantly boost exports from the Dominican Republic, which is already the leading exporter of cigars in the world. They have submitted a quotation for the first purchase of 365 tons of tobacco, representing about 16 vans. This was revealed by the directors of the Asociacion de Desarrollo de la Provincia Espaillat (ADEPE) Cesar Ivan Rosario, president; Rita Pantaleon, executive director; Edy Pena, treasurer, and Jose Guillermo Lopez, member of the Board of Directors, during their participation as guests in HOY’s Encuentro Economico. They indicated that only in the municipal district of San Victor, belonging to Moca, Espaillat province, some 8,000 tareas of tobacco are […]