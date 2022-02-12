China censors lesbian plotline in ‘Friends’

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Major Chinese streaming platforms have censored an LGBTQ plotline in the popular TV series “Friends,” causing fans of the show to express their anger on social media.

In the first episode, conversations regarding the character Ross’s ex-wife, Carol Willick, who divorces him after realizing she is a lesbian, were deleted. Other conversations that were sexually suggestive were also edited out.

In the original version, Ross mentions that “there was only one woman” for Carol, who leaves him for her friend Susan Bunch, while his friend Joey asks him if he ever knew she was a lesbian.

“Friends,” which stars Jennifer Aniston , Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer as six friends living in New York City, is wildly popular in China with a hugely loyal fan base.

The show debuted on Chinese streaming platforms Sohu video and iQiyi in 2012 without any censorship, and this was available to watch until its streaming agreement ended in 2013.

