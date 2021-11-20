Children with influenza fill the Robert Reid

Santo Domingo, DR As of yesterday, Friday morning, at least 18 children affected by the influenza virus in the inhalation therapy unit received medical attention at the Robert Reid Cabral Pediatric Hospital. The medical center director, Clemente Terrero, said that “the hospital has an increase in demand for attention, both in the children’s consultation and in the emergency room” due to the “outbreak” in the country. Although he did not specify the total number of admissions due to the influenza virus, he assured that the hospital was full. “This morning (yesterday), we went to the inhalation therapy unit, where attention is given to children with respiratory problems, especially bronchial hyperreactivity crises, asthma, among others, and “it was full,” said Dr. Terrero. “There is an outbreak of influenza. It is out […]