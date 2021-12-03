Chicken and pork still expensive and trending upward

Santo Domingo.-The price of a pound of meat, chicken, and pork remains expensive in the market and with an upward trend, as Christmas and New Year approach, according to sellers of both products. According to sellers, chicken sells for between 70 and 75 pesos, while pork is offered at 90 and 95 pesos, who warn that prices may rise more if the government does not import enough meat to supply the market. “Here there is no price control, it is sold according to supply and demand, and if the Government does not import enough meat, chicken can be sold for more than 80 pesos at Christmas and New Year, and pork at 110 pesos,” Julio Alcantara a butcher in Villa Consuelo, warned. They say chicken and pork are expensive. Chicken and pork […]