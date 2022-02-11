Charly Black’s Team Unstoppable Artiste Shakka Dax Killed In Car Crash

Recording artiste Charly Black has again been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of another member of his Team Unstoppable team.

Upcoming talent Shakka Dax died from injuries he received in a car accident early yesterday morning (Thursday).

Details surrounding the incident are unavailable at this time, but a senior team member said Shakka was driving his car sometime after 4 am when he crashed. The rising artiste died sometime later, but it’s unclear if it’s while in the hospital or en route.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force is yet to issue an official statement on the incident. Several calls to Charly Black’s mobile phone went to voicemail. The “Party Animal” Deejay has also been quiet on all his social media platforms.

A number of music insiders and fans have since taken to Shakka’s Instagram account to express their condolences. In a recent interview, Charly Black likened Shakka Dax to a former member of Team Unstoppable, Buck 1.

Buck 1, real name Lancelot White, was gunned down in Parry Town, Ocho Rios, on August 26, 2019. Another long-standing member of Team Unstoppable known as “Sarge” also passed away last year.

Shakka Dax received much attention for his single “Pappa P,” which was released in June 2020. The accompanying video for the single also saw an appearance from Charly Black.

Shakka Dax’s latest single, “Stunting,” was released in December 2021.